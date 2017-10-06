FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Swedish airport explosive suspect released without charge - prosecutor
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
October 6, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 12 days ago

UPDATE 1-Swedish airport explosive suspect released without charge - prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds prosecutor statement that man no longer a suspect)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A man arrested on suspicion of trying to carry explosives onto a plane in western Sweden will be released from custody and is no longer a suspect, the prosecutor said on Friday

“The suspicious objects have been analysed during the day and the man is no longer suspected of any crimes,” the prosecutors office said in a statement.

The man was stopped as he tried to get onto a flight at Gothenburg’s Landvetter airport on Thursday morning when a regular security check flagged up signs of explosive materials.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson and Alison Williams

