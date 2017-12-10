FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three arrested after attempted arson attack at Swedish synagogue
Sections
Featured
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Column
The boldest market call for 2018? The consensus
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Cryptocurrency
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures ease off after 22 percent surge
Iconic WACA prepares for life after Ashes
Cricket
Iconic WACA prepares for life after Ashes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 10, 2017 / 2:53 PM / Updated a day ago

Three arrested after attempted arson attack at Swedish synagogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Three people were arrested early on Sunday after an attempted arson attack at a synagogue in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, a spokeswoman for the Swedish Prosecution Authority said.

There were no reports of injuries and the fire did not reach the synagogue or an adjacent meeting house where Jewish youths had gathered when the attack took place late on Saturday, Swedish media reported.

The spokeswoman gave no motive for the attack. It was not clear if it was linked to the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Security for synagogues in Stockholm has been raised after the incident in Gothenburg, news agency TT reported.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.