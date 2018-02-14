FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Consumer Goods and Retail
February 14, 2018 / 7:53 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Swedish Match sees 2018 growth for Scandinavian snus market, Q4​ profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Tobacco group Swedish Match said on Wednesday it expected the Scandinavian snus market to continue to grow in 2018 and remain highly competitive as it reported higher than expected fourth-quarter operating profit and dividend.

* Q4 - ‍in local currencies, sales increased by 6 percent for q4 and by 3 percent for full year​

* Says ‍board proposes a dividend of 16.60 SEK per share consisting of an increased ordinary dividend of 9.20 sek (8.50) and a special dividend of 7.40 SEK, following final sale of shares in STG​

* Q4 ‍reported sales increased by 2 percent to SEK 4,044 million (3,957)

* Q4 ‍reported operating profit from product areas increased by 9 percent to SEK 1,044 million (954)

* Q4 snus and snuff operating margin ‍​43.6 percent versus Reuters poll forecast 42.0 percent

* Reuters poll: Q4 EBIT seen at SEK 996 million, net sales seen at SEK 3.97 billion

* Reuters poll: EBIT from product areas seen at SEK 996 mln, ordinary dividend seen at SEK 8.90/share according to median forecast

* Says for 2018, on a full year basis, expects the Scandinavian snus market to continue to grow and to remain highly competitive‍​

* Says in the U.S. moist snuff market, we expect continued good growth for pouches, expects the U.S. snus/nicotine pouch market to grow

* Says for U.S. chewing tobacco we expect continued market declines, while for chew bags in Europe we expect continued market growth

* Says the operating loss for snus and nicotine pouches outside Scandinavia is expected to be noticeably lower in 2018 than in 2017

* Says for the full year, expects continued growth in the us cigar market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.