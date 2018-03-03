Swimming: Australia's treble-winning Titmus warns she will get faster

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian teenager Ariarne Titmus has a simple message for her competitors in the pool at next month’s Commonwealth Games — she is only going to get faster.

Swimming – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Women's 400m Freestyle Preliminary – Budapest, Hungary – July 23, 2017 – Ariarne Titmus of Australia competes. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

The 17-year-old has qualified in three events for the April 4-15 multisport event on the Gold Coast after she completed a rare treble at the Australian trials this week.

Titmus became the first Australian woman in 14 years - and just the sixth overall - to win the 200, 400 and 800 metres freestyle at the trials when she took the longest event with a personal best of eight minutes, 20.08 seconds.

It was the second fastest 800 freestyle swum this year and not far behind Jessica Ashwood’s Australian record of 8:18.14 from 2016. American Katie Ledecky, who will not be at the Commonwealth Games, holds the world record of 8:04.79.

“I was pretty close to the (Australian) record,” Titmus said.“I thought I’d be a bit closer, I was probably aiming for the 8:18 mark.

“It was a good swim, but I want to go faster.

“I obviously have some things to work on leading into the Games, so it’s something I can look forward to.

“I’m really happy I’m on the team now and I get to do those three swims. I worked hard for this, so I’m pretty happy.”

The swimming at the Commonwealth Games will take place at the same Gold Coast Aquatic centre as the Australian trials.