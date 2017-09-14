FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian Olympic swimmer gets one-year 'whereabouts' ban
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 14, 2017 / 5:50 AM / in a month

Australian Olympic swimmer gets one-year 'whereabouts' ban

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Marathon Swimming - Final - Men's 10km Marathon Swimming - Fort Copacabana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Jarrod Poort (AUS) of Australia starts the race. REUTERS/Toby Melville

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian swimmer Jarrod Poort, who represented his country at the last two Olympics, has been handed a one-year ban for failures to notify anti-doping authorities of his whereabouts.

“Athletes are required to maintain the accuracy of their whereabouts information at all times,” the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) said in a statement on Thursday.

“Mr Poort failed on two occasions to submit his information on time, and on the third occasion, ASADA attempted to test Mr Poort outside his designated hour, only to discover that he had not updated his whereabouts to take account of travel plans.”

Poort, who competed in the 1,500 metres freestyle in London and 10km open water swim four years later in Rio, could have been banned for two years but ASADA decided he had not deliberately intended to deceive.

“At the end of the day people make mistakes and that’s what I did,” Poort, who has waived his right of appeal, said in a Swimming Australia media release.

“It was remiss of me to neglect a management system that must be shown the full respect it deserves and it is a very embarrassing situation to now be in.”

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ian Ransom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.