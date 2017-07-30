FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11 days ago
Water polo: Croatia beat hosts Hungary to win men's world title
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
#Sports News
July 30, 2017 / 3:18 AM / 11 days ago

Water polo: Croatia beat hosts Hungary to win men's world title

Marton Dunai

1 Min Read

Water Polo – 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships – Men's Water Polo awarding ceremony – Budapest, Hungary – July 29, 2017 – Viktor Nagy, Bela Torok, Krisztian Peter Manhercz, Gergo Zalanki, Marton Vamos, Norbert Hosnyanszky, Adam Decker, Miklos Gor-Nagy, Balazs Erdelyi, Denes Varga, Tamas Mezei, Balazs Harai, Attila Decker of Hungary (silver) pose with medals.Mate Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Croatia beat hosts Hungary 8-6 to win the men's world water polo title on Saturday, a decade after they last clinched gold in the competition.

Croatia, who won all six of their matches at the tournament and overcame powerhouses Italy and defending champions Serbia en route to the final, took an early 4-0 lead and then held off a Hungary fightback to take the title.

"We showed character during these two weeks," Croatian forward Luka Loncar told reporters. "I think our belief in victory the whole time is what made us this strong."

Hungarian goalkeeper Viktor Nagy said their poor start proved pivotal.

"I was very upset at that first quarter," Nagy told reporters. "It took a lot of energy to come back."

Croatia last won the world title in 2007. After claiming gold at the 2012 London Olympics, they endured a barren spell, falling victim on numerous occasions to Serbia, who they beat for the first time in seven years in the semi-finals.

Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby Davis

