Wounded pulled from Swiss avalanche, but no confirmed fatalities: Swiss

(L-R) director of Crans-Montana lifts (CMA) Philippe Magistretti, Head of Police du Valais Christian Varone, county councillor Frederic Favre, Director of Organisation Cantonale Valaisanne des Secours (OCVS) Jean-Marc Bellagamba, and prosecutor Catherine Seppey attend a news conference following an avalanche in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Cecile Mantovani

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (Reuters) - Four people were injured in an avalanche in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana on Tuesday, including one whose life was in danger, and a search was launched for possible survivors buried on the piste, police said.

“Rescuers arrived very quickly, they rescued four injured people including one whose life is in danger, and 3 were injured more superficially,” Valais cantonal police commander Christian Varone told a news conference. “Witnesses told us there could be more people under the snow, that is why we are pursuing the search with considerable means.”

There has been no confirmation of any fatalities, officials said, adding that eight helicopters and more than 240 police and rescue workers were involved in the emergency operation.