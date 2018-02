VIENNA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - An avalanche in the Swiss canton of Valais, which borders France and Italy, has swept away 10 hikers, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

The avalanche took place at an altitude of 2,500 metres in an area called the Col de Fenestral, the spokesman said. A search was under way and no further information was immediately available, he added. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Keith Weir)