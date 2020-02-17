Environmental activists stage protests at commodities groups in Geneva - police

ZURICH (Reuters) - Environmental activists staged protests at offices of commodities groups Cargill, Vitol and Mercuria in Geneva on Monday, cantonal police said.

About 50 activists were present for about 15 minutes at Cargill’s offices, but then left, while sit-ins continued at Vitol and Mercuria offices in downtown Geneva, a spokesman for Geneva cantonal police said.

Environmental group Extinction Rebellion Switzerland posted videos of protests in Geneva and Lausanne on its Facebook page.