FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss bank lobby urges gov't to consider ending talks on EU funding
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2017 / 7:19 AM / a month ago

Swiss bank lobby urges gov't to consider ending talks on EU funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s banking lobby on Thursday called on the government to end talks with the European Union about continuing to contribute to the EU budget unless Brussels eases market access for Swiss banks.

“The association advocates open markets and insists on recognition by the EU of equivalence for relevant Swiss laws,” the Swiss Bankers Association said in a statement.

“If equivalence in the area of finance cannot be provided, no in-depth discussions should be conducted with the EU about the cohesion contribution.”

Non-EU member Switzerland’s cohesion payments to the EU budget have in the past helped fund development projects in eastern European EU members. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.