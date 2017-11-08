Swiss Life confirms 2017 targets as fee income, premiums rise

ZURICH, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swiss Life confirmed its 2017 financial targets as it took in more premiums in its insurance business and generated more income from asset management in the first nine months.

Switzerland’s biggest life insurer said group-wide premiums rose 3 percent to 13.81 billion Swiss francs ($13.81 billion), compared to 13.36 billion francs the year before. Fee and commission income rose 6 percent to 1.04 billion francs.

“With the results of the first three quarters we continue to be confident that we will meet our financial targets for 2017,” Chief Executive Patrick Frost said in a statement on Wednesday.