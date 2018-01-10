FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lobsters must be comfortably numb before cooking: Swiss gov't
January 10, 2018 / 1:09 PM / in 20 hours

Lobsters must be comfortably numb before cooking: Swiss gov't

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has banned the common culinary practice of throwing fresh lobsters into boiling water as part of an overhaul of its animal protection rules.

A lobster is seen after being caught in the fishnets aboard the seiner of fisherman Miltos Hondroudakis (not pictured) near the shores of the island of Fournoi, Greece July 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/File Photo

“Live crustaceans, including the lobster, may no longer be transported on ice or in ice water. Aquatic species must always be kept in their natural environment. Crustaceans must now be stunned before killing them,” say the rules adopted by the government on Wednesday that will take effect in March.

The regulations also aim to crack down on illegal puppy farms, outlaw automatic devices that punish dogs for barking, spell out conditions for putting down sick or injured animals, and make organisers responsible for animal welfare at public events.

The Swiss are not alone in trying to protect lobsters from what activists call cruel treatment in the kitchen.

Neighbouring Italy’s highest court ruled in June that lobsters must not be kept on ice in restaurants because it causes them unjustifiable suffering before they head for death by fine dining.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hugh Lawson

