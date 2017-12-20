FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss Re sees $136 bln insured losses from disasters in 2017
December 20, 2017 / 9:29 AM / 6 days ago

Swiss Re sees $136 bln insured losses from disasters in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Swiss Re AG estimates that global insured losses from catastrophes in 2017 will hit $136 billion, the third-highest on record for the sector, with the United States hardest hit, it said on Wednesday.

Total economic losses from natural and man-made disasters in 2017 are estimated to be $306 billion, up from $188 billion in 2016, Swiss Re said in a statement, quoting preliminary data.

“The accumulation of economic and insured losses ramped up in the second half of the year, due primarily to the three hurricanes – Harvey, Irma and Maria – that hit the U.S. and the Caribbean, and wildfires in California,” Swiss Re said.

More than 11,000 people had died or gone missing in disaster events this year, the world’s second-biggest reinsurer said. ‍​ (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields)

