Swiss Re suspends ReAssure IPO amid weak demand

The logo of insurance company Swiss Re is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) - Reinsurance group Swiss Re has suspended plans for a $4.1 billion initial public offering of UK life insurance company ReAssure, which was set to start trading in London on Thursday, citing weak demand from institutional investors.

“While we firmly believe that the long-term interests of ReAssure are best served by a more diversified shareholder base, there has been no pressing need for Swiss Re to divest shares at a price that we consider to be unrepresentative of ReAssure’s value and future prospects,” Chief Financial Officer John Dacey said in a statement, adding the group still intended to reduce its ownership in ReAssure.

A spokeswoman for the Zurich-based group said it was not currently considering re-starting the IPO process this year, but long-term options remained open.

Under the flotation plans, Swiss Re would have cut its stake in ReAssure to below 50% from 75% now. Japan’s MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings intended to keep its holding at 25%.

Reuters on Wednesday reported Swiss Re was considering postponing or restructuring the London listing due to limited investor appetite.

Swiss Re had set a price range of 2.80 to 3.30 pounds per share for ReAssure, Britain’s sixth-largest life insurer, valuing it at up to 3.3 billion pounds ($4.14 billion).

Zurich-based Swiss Re wanted to spin off ReAssure to put the business under a more favourable regulatory regime and give it easier access to capital to fund its expansion.

It hired Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley and UBS to work as joint global coordinators, while BNP Paribas and HSBC acted as joint bookrunners.