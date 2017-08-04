FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Swiss Re H1 net profit drops by a third to $1.2 billion
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 8 days ago

Swiss Re H1 net profit drops by a third to $1.2 billion

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swiss Re, the world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Friday first-half net profit fell 35 percent to $1.2 billion, after outlays on claims from natural disasters such as Australia's Cyclone Debbie compounded the impact of falling reinsurance prices.

The results were behind estimates, which averaged $1.35 billion in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.

Swiss Re's property and casualty combined ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability, rose to 97.4 percent, slightly missing a Reuters poll average of 97.2 percent. A figure below 100 percent indicates a profit. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Joshua Franklin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.