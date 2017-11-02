FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss Re to start share buyback after $468 mln 9M loss
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 6:25 AM / 2 days ago

Swiss Re to start share buyback after $468 mln 9M loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swiss Re, the world’s second-largest reinsurer, on Thursday posted a $468 million nine-month net loss after disasters such as Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and Australia’s Cyclone Debbie socked the reinsurer with an expected $4 billion in natural catastrophe claims.

“We expect pricing conditions to improve going forward – not only in reinsurance but also in commercial insurance,” Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said in a statement. “We are strongly positioned to work with our partners to capture market opportunities when they arise, as they often do after such events.”

Despite the earnings blow, Swiss Re said it would proceed with a proposed share buyback of up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.00 billion) that starts on November 3.

$1 = 0.9992 Swiss francs Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.