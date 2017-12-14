FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss central bank says too soon to talk about normalising policy
December 14, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 2 days ago

Swiss central bank says too soon to talk about normalising policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERN, Switzerland (Reuters) - Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was too early to talk about normalising monetary policy in Switzerland and that there was no risk that inflation could rise above 2 percent anytime soon.

Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan gestures during a news conference in Bern, Switzerland December 14, 2017. REUTERS Denis Balibouse

“To be very clear, it’s too early to talk about normalisation in the case of the SNB. Inflation is still very low,” Jordan told a news conference at the SNB’s monetary policy assessment on Thursday.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

