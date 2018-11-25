Swiss voters look set to reject 'Swiss law not foreign judges' initiative

ZURICH (Reuters) - Early projections suggest Swiss voters have rejected a proposal to give the country’s laws clear priority over international law, a move that opponents claim would damage the neutral country’s global standing.

Some 67 percent of voters in a national referendum voted against the “Swiss law, not foreign judges” measure, according to early projections by Swiss broadcaster SRF.

Supporters had called for provisions to be added to the national constitution giving it explicit precedence over the thousands of international agreements Switzerland has with other countries.

A separate proposal to subsidise farmers who let their cows and goats grow their horns naturally also looked set for defeat, according to SRF projections.