ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss police declared the U.S. consular office building in Zurich as safe, saying a “suspicious object” discovered on Monday morning that had prompted a brief evacuation of two buildings was found to be harmless.

Police officers stand in front of a closed road near the United States consular office, after it was evacuated on Monday when staff found a suspicious package at the entrance according to local media, in Zurich, Switzerland, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A street blockade was lifted and people were allowed to re-enter the buildings, Zurich municipal police said.