Audemars Piguet 2017 sales up 12 pct, targets 1 bln Sfr in 2018
January 15, 2018 / 9:12 AM / a day ago

Audemars Piguet 2017 sales up 12 pct, targets 1 bln Sfr in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet, one of the last sizeable independent labels in the Swiss watch industry, said sales rose 12 percent last year and could reach the 1 billion Swiss franc ($1.04 billion) mark this year.

“We came very close to the ten-digit number for our sales and expect to reach it this year,” Chief Executive Francois-Henry Bennahmias told Reuters in an interview on Monday as the Geneva watch fair opened.

He said the brand, known for its Royal Oak watches, had stuck to 40,000 pieces per year since 2014 and would keep that policy in place this year, but was still able to grow sales thanks to a shift towards monobrand stores and a higher average retail price.

Swiss luxury timepieces are just emerging from a downturn as Chinese demand picks up and the industry’s biggest market, Hong Kong, is returning to growth, a trend confirmed by LVMH executives on Sunday.

$1 = 0.9646 Swiss francs Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
