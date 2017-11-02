FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swisscom keeps outlook after surprise Q3 profit rise
November 2, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 2 days ago

Swisscom keeps outlook after surprise Q3 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swisscom kept its 2017 outlook and dividend plans on Thursday after reporting a surprise rise in third-quarter net profit.

Third-quarter net profit rose to 430 million Swiss francs ($430.6 million), the company said, beating analysts’ estimates in a Reuters poll for 387 million.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.3 percent to 1.09 billion francs, just ahead of the average poll estimate for 1.07 billion francs.

$1 = 0.9987 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber

