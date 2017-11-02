Swisscom keeps outlook after surprise Q3 profit rise

ZURICH, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Swisscom kept its 2017 outlook and dividend plans on Thursday after reporting a surprise rise in third-quarter net profit.

Third-quarter net profit rose to 430 million Swiss francs ($430.6 million), the company said, beating analysts’ estimates in a Reuters poll for 387 million.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 1.3 percent to 1.09 billion francs, just ahead of the average poll estimate for 1.07 billion francs.