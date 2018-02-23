FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 23, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated a day ago

Swiss Re CEO says sees upside to having big anchor shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swiss Re’s Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said he favoured the idea of an anchor shareholder as the world’s second biggest reinsurer considers a potential large minority investment from Japan’s SoftBank.

While saying SoftBank’s approach is in its preliminary stages, Mumenthaler told journalists he supported the concept of a large shareholder in the insurance industry because both could share long-term perspectives.

”It is not a bad thing to have an anchor shareholder,“ Mumenthaler said. ”Our business is more challenging than others in that you have .. phases with high volatility which do not always fit quarterly reporting.

“Having a strong anchor shareholder is always something attractive,” he said.

Swiss Re reported better-than-expected 2017 net income on Friday despite huge claims during 2017 and ruled out a capital increase to make it easier for SoftBank to buy a stake. (Reporting by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.