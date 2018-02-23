Swiss Re CEO says sees upside to having big anchor shareholder

ZURICH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swiss Re’s Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler said he favoured the idea of an anchor shareholder as the world’s second biggest reinsurer considers a potential large minority investment from Japan’s SoftBank.

While saying SoftBank’s approach is in its preliminary stages, Mumenthaler told journalists he supported the concept of a large shareholder in the insurance industry because both could share long-term perspectives.

”It is not a bad thing to have an anchor shareholder,“ Mumenthaler said. ”Our business is more challenging than others in that you have .. phases with high volatility which do not always fit quarterly reporting.

“Having a strong anchor shareholder is always something attractive,” he said.

Swiss Re reported better-than-expected 2017 net income on Friday despite huge claims during 2017 and ruled out a capital increase to make it easier for SoftBank to buy a stake. (Reporting by John Revill)