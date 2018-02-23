FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Financials
February 23, 2018 / 6:28 AM / a day ago

Swiss Re weighs SoftBank deal as 2017 profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Swiss Re reported better-than-expected annual net income on Friday despite huge claims during a disaster-heavy 2017 and said it was “carefully assessing” an investment approach from Japan’s Softbank .

The world’s second-biggest reinsurer posted net profit of $331 million, down from $3.56 billion a year earlier, but beating the average estimate of $119 million in a Reuters poll. It proposed raising its dividend and launching a new share buyback worth up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion).

Swiss Re had said this month it was in talks about SoftBank taking a minority stake in a deal that could be worth $10 billion or more.

On Friday it said there was no certainty any deal would be concluded. “Swiss Re’s capital position remains very strong; the issuance of new capital is not under consideration,” it said. ($1 = 0.9343 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.