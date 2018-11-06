Exclusive: Buyout firm Thoma Bravo approaches Symantec about acquisition - sources

The Symantec booth is seen during the 2016 Black Hat cyber-security conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. August 3, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has approached Symantec Corp to express interest in acquiring the U.S. cybersecurity software company, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

There is no certainty that the discussions between Thoma Bravo and Symantec will lead to a deal, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Symantec and Thoma Bravo did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Symantec reached a settlement with activist hedge fund Starboard Value in September that gave it three representatives on the company’s board. Private equity firms Bain Capital and Silver Lake are also investors in Symantec.