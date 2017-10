Oct 17 (Reuters) - Software maker Synchronoss Technologies Inc said private equity firm Siris Capital Partners would buy its Intralinks Holding unit in a deal worth about $1 billion.

Siris, Synchronoss’ top shareholder, will also invest $185 million in the company in the form of convertible preferred equity. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)