a month ago
ChemChina's Syngenta says aims to become top 3 seeds maker
June 27, 2017 / 11:58 AM / a month ago

ChemChina's Syngenta says aims to become top 3 seeds maker

1 Min Read

BASEL, June 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.

"The goal is to strengthen Syngenta's leadership position in crop protection and to become an ambitious number three in seeds," the company said in a news release on Tuesday.

Assets put up for sale by rivals involved in merger deals to allay anti-trust concerns could play a role in that, Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald told a news conference at the group's Basel headquarters.

"We are very interested in seed assets from remedies and beyond that," he said in response to a question about assets to be sold by Bayer as an anti-trust remedy for its planned takeover of seeds maker Monsanto. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Michael Shields)

