Syngenta says Basel court cancels all publicly-held shares in company
December 18, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 2 days ago

Syngenta says Basel court cancels all publicly-held shares in company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Syngenta said a court in Basel has cancelled all publicly-held registered shares in the Swiss agro-chemicals company following its $43 billion takeover by ChemChina.

Following the delisting of the Syngenta shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange, holders of cancelled shares will be paid a cash compensation in the amount of $465 for each cancelled share, Syngenta said on Monday.

The Swiss exchange had already approved the delisting of the Syngenta shares from SIX Swiss Exchange on Oct. 26. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Stephen Coates)

