U.S. says no rebuilding funds for Syria until peace talks underway

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There will be no global reconstruction funding for Syria until a “credible and irreversible” political process led by the United Nations is underway, a U.S. State Department official said on Friday as the United States moved to redirect millions in stabilization funding.

The State Department also announced that former U.S. ambassador to Iraq Jim Jeffrey will serve as a special adviser to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Syria overseeing talks on a political transition in that country.