FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 17, 2018 / 4:51 PM / in an hour

U.S. says no rebuilding funds for Syria until peace talks underway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There will be no global reconstruction funding for Syria until a “credible and irreversible” political process led by the United Nations is underway, a U.S. State Department official said on Friday as the United States moved to redirect millions in stabilization funding.

The State Department also announced that former U.S. ambassador to Iraq Jim Jeffrey will serve as a special adviser to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Syria overseeing talks on a political transition in that country.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.