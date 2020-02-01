Insurgents launch car bomb attack on Syrian government forces - sources

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Insurgents attacked pro-Syrian government forces west of Aleppo with three car bombs on Saturday, insurgent and Syrian military sources said, in an intensification of fighting in the northwest following Syrian government gains this week.

Two of the attacks were carried out by suicide bombers with the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham while a third car bomb was set off by remote control, a Hayat Tahrir al-Sham source said.

A Syrian military source in Aleppo said the Syrian army had destroyed three car bombs before they reached their target‮ ‬in the Jamiyat al Zahraa neighbourhood on the western outskirts of Aleppo city.