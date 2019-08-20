Islamic State could re-emerge in Syria, Chinese envoy warns

GENEVA (Reuters) - China’s envoy said on Tuesday that there was a danger of Islamic State forces reviving in Syria and called for progress in the political process between the Assad government and opposition.

“There is now a danger of terrorist organisations like ISIS being revived, we see some signs ... The fight against terrorism needs to be finished,” Chinese Special Envoy Xie Xiaoyan told reporters after talks with U.N. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen in Geneva.