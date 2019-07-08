World News
July 8, 2019 / 10:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Germany rejects Trump's call for ground troops in Syria

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to New Jersey from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Monday rejected demands by the United States to deploy ground troops in Syria, a stance likely to anger President Donald Trump who wants Chancellor Angela Merkel to commit to a bigger military role in the Middle East.

“When I say the government envisages sticking to the current measures in the anti-Islamic State (military) coalition, this includes no ground troops, as is well known,” government spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular news conference.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below