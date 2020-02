Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chats with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin (not pictured) after signing a framework of cooperation at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the situation in Turkey and the movement of migrants towards Greek borders during a call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the prime minister’s office said.

Mitsotakis briefed Merkel over Greece’s initiatives, it said.