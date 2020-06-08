World News
June 8, 2020 / 5:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Air strikes break truce in rebel towns in Syria's northwest - witnesses

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Military jets on Monday bombed several villages in rebel-held northwestern Syria in the first such air strikes since a Turkish-Russian deal produced a ceasefire over three months ago that halted major fighting.

The strikes hit villages in the Jabal al-Zawiya region in the southern part of Idlib province and two towns in the Sahel al-Ghab plain, west of Hama province, witnesses said.

Hundreds of civilians fled, fearing a wider resumption of air strikes in Syria’s last rebel bastion, the witnesses said.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Kevin Liffey

