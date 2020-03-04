World News
March 4, 2020 / 9:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kremlin hopes Putin, Erdogan can agree joint measures at Syria talks

1 Min Read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov visits the Dream Island amusement park ahead of its upcoming inauguration in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would be able to agree on a set of joint measures for the Syrian province of Idlib when they meet for talks in Moscow on Thursday.

“We plan to discuss the Idlib crisis... We expect to reach a common understanding on the crisis, the cause of the crisis, the harmful effects of the crisis and arrive at a set of necessary joint measures,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Erdogan said on Monday that he hoped to achieve a ceasefire in Syria’s Idlib in talks with Putin this week.

Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by Tom Balmforth

