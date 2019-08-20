Syrian jihadist group says still has fighters in Khan Sheikhoun

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Syrian jihadist group said on Tuesday rebel fighters had redeployed in the southern part of the town of Khan Sheikhoun and still controlled towns in adjoining area of Hama province, after a war monitor said insurgents had withdrawn from the area.

“After ferocious bombardment by the criminal enemy forces ... the mujahideen last night repositioned in the south of Khan Sheikhoun town with the southern part still under the control of the mujahideen,” the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group said in a statement distributed on its Telegram channel.