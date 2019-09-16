Russia's Putin discussed situation in Syria's Idlib with Turkey's Erdogan: RIA

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey September 16, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the situation in Syria’s Idlib region with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

The leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran will meet on Monday to try to secure a lasting truce in northwest Syria following attacks by the government that risk deepening regional turmoil and pushing a new wave of migrants towards Turkey.

The summit in Ankara, bringing together countries whose Syrian allies are combatants in a ruinous eight-year-old war, will focus on the Idlib region, the last remaining territory held by rebels seeking to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.