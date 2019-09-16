Russia's Putin says peace in Syria could be achieved by political means

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Ankara, Turkey September 16, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - A peace in Syria could be reached only by political and diplomatic efforts, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a joint news conference with leaders of Turkey and Iran after three-way talks on Monday.

Putin said the list of the Syrian constitutional committee has been fully agreed and added that Russia was ready to support the Syrian army in targeted actions on terrorists in Syria.