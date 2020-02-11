Erdogan: Syrian government to pay 'heavy price' for attacking Turkish soldiers

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the Parliament in Ankara, Turkey, February 5, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the Syrian government will pay a “very heavy price” for attacking Turkish troops in northwest Syria’s Idlib region, where 13 soldiers have been killed in just over a week, prompting a retaliation.

“We gave the necessary responses to the Syrian side at the highest level. Especially in Idlib, they got what they deserved. But this is not enough, it will continue,” he said in a speech, adding he would announce on Wednesday a detailed plan on how to handle developments in Idlib.