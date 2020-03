FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reacts ahead of a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel pose in Brussels, Belgium March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will keep its border open for migrants trying to travel to Europe until the European Union meets Ankara’s expectations over a 2016 migration deal with the bloc, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

In a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said Turkey would submit its proposals to the EU by the time of an EU summit on March 26.