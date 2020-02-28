EU sees risk of slide into major international conflict in Idlib

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The tensions in Syria’s Idlib region could escalate into a major international conflict, the European Union’s top diplomat said on Friday, adding that the bloc would consider all necessary measure to protect its security interests.

“#Idlib - Ongoing escalation around needs to stop urgently. There is a risk of sliding into a major open international military confrontation. It is also causing unbearable humanitarian suffering and putting civilians in danger,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter.

“EU calls on all sides for rapid de-escalation and regret all loss of life. The EU will consider all necessary measures to protect its security interests. We are in touch with all relevant actors,” he added.