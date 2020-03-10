Turkey says 2016 migrant deal with EU needs to be updated

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 13, 2020. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that a 2016 agreement between Turkey and the European Union needs to be updated, taking into account developments in Syria, and that Ankara was ready to work constructively on the issue.

In an interview with state-owned Anadolu news agency, Cavusoglu said that EU visa liberalisation and an update of the country’s customs union with the bloc must be implemented to help solve the migrant issue.

Late on Monday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan left meetings in Brussels with European Union and NATO leaders without issuing a joint statement nor appearing at a joint press conference, as had been planned.