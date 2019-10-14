Germany sees no legal justification for Turkish action against Kurds: spokesman

An abandoned U.S. observation post is seen from the Turkish border town of Suruc, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany does not see a legal justification for Turkey’s operation against Kurds in North Syria, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Monday.

“As things stand, we cannot see how the current situation in Syria could legitimate a military intervention directed against Kurdish groups,” the spokesman told a regular news conference in Berlin.

A spokesman for Germany’s chancellery said that although Berlin recognised that Turkey has legitimate security interests, it could not see how a military intervention could help stabilise the region.