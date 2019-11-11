Germany does not yet know identity of people Turkey deporting: spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany does not yet know the identity of seven people Turkey plans to deport on the grounds that they have fought for the Islamic State militant group, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Earlier, Turkey said it would deport seven Germans after state media reported Ankara had begun the repatriation of captured Islamic State militants.

“We cannot confirm that they are fighters for Isis,” the German Foreign Ministry spokesman said, adding that authorities would attempt to establish their identities and background when they applied for travel documents.

An Interior Ministry spokesman said they could not be denied entry to Germany if they were indeed German citizens.