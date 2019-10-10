Syria says no dialogue with U.S. backed Kurdish forces who had 'betrayed' their country

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - Syria’s deputy foreign minister Faisal Maqdad on Thursday attacked U.S.-backed Kurdish led forces saying they had betrayed their country and accused them of a separatist agenda that gave Turkey a pretext to violate his country’s sovereignty.

Asked about whether Damascus should resume dialogue with the Kurdish-led forces that were facing a Turkish assault to oust them from northeast Syria, Maqdad said these “armed groups had betrayed their country and committed crimes against it.”

“We won’t accept any dialogue or talk with those who had become hostages to foreign forces ... There won’t be any foothold for the agents of Washington on Syrian territory,” Maqdad told reporters in his office in Damascus.