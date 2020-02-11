World News
February 11, 2020 / 11:24 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

More firing by Syrian government forces near Turkish military posts - official

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Syrian government forces fired near Turkey’s observation posts in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province on Tuesday, prompting retaliation from Turkish forces, a Turkish official told Reuters.

Turkey-backed Syrian rebels could regain territory they have lost in recent days around the town of Seraqeb, to the east of Idlib city, after they launched a full-fledged attack there, the official added.

Shelling by Syrian government forces killed five Turkish soldiers on Monday, leading to concerns over an escalation of violence in the country’s nearly nine-year war.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below