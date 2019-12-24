Turkey says Russia will work to halt attacks in Syria's Idlib

ANKARA (Reuters) - Russia will work to stop attacks in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib after talks with a Turkish delegation in Moscow, Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday, adding that Turkey expected this to be realised.

A Turkish delegation travelled to Moscow on Monday to discuss developments in Libya and Syria, as thousands of civilians began migrating towards Turkey due to Russian and Syrian army attacks.

Speaking in Ankara following a cabinet meeting, Kalin said Turkey had asked Russia to establish a ceasefire in the region, adding that attacks in Idlib must stop “immediately”.