Observatory: 224 SDF soldiers, 183 Turkish-backed rebels killed in Syria clashes

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A Turkish offensive into northeast Syria has led to the death of 224 from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and 183 Turkish-backed rebels after the first eight days of fighting, the Syrian Observatory reported on Thursday.

The fighting has also led to 72 civilian deaths, the Observatory added, which comes after a deal between Damascus and the SDF to allow government forces to deploy across the Syria-Turkey border to help fend off the Turkish assault.