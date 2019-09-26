Erdogan says efforts for Syria 'safe zone"' with U.S. continue, preparations complete: NTV

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

ANKARA (Reuters) - Scheduled efforts by Turkey and the United States to establish a planned “safe zone” in northeastern Syria continue, but Ankara has completed its preparations along its borders, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying on Friday.

The two NATO allies started joint land and air patrols along part of the border strip, but Ankara says Washington is stalling the process aimed at pushing the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from the border, warning of unilateral action if the plans fail.

Erdogan, who spoke to reporters on his return flight from the U.N. General Assembly, also said he had proposed buying U.S. Patriot defence systems to President Donald Trump if the U.S. offer could match a deal for Russian S-400 systems that Ankara received in July, according to broadcaster NTV.