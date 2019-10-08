Russia says it was not informed about U.S. plans to withdraw troops from Syria

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov arrive for the Victory Day parade, which marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia was not informed in advance by the United States or by Turkey about any agreements they had reached about plans to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov told reporters it remained to be seen how many U.S. troops would be withdrawn, and that other details about the plans remained unclear. “We are very closely watching the situation,” he said.