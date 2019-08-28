Turkey's Erdogan discusses Syria developments with Trump - state news agency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump and they decided to continue cooperation to protect civilians in Syria’s Idlib region, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

Jets believed to be Syrian or Russian on Wednesday struck a main rebel-held city in northwestern Syria, killing at least nine civilians, part of increasing strikes on the last rebel bastion in the area, residents and rescuers said.